Ukraine is finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskiy says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 19:22 IST
Ukraine is finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskiy says

​Ukraine is finalising a ​drone deal with Germany, ‌President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said on Wednesday after a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The agreement — ‌proposed by Ukraine several months ago — is expected to cover the joint development of various types of drones, missiles and related software. "Our teams ‌are already finalising the text of the drone deal, and this ‌will, among other things, definitely provide both Germany and Ukraine with additional defence capabilities," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

The deal will build on existing ⁠German-Ukrainian ​defence cooperation, including a ⁠multi-million-euro programme to supply to Kyiv some 15,000 Strila interceptor drones designed ⁠to counter Shahed-type attack drones. In April, German defence technology company Quantum Systems and ​Ukrainian manufacturer WIY Drones announced the creation of Quantum WIY Industries, ⁠a joint venture focused on increasing production of interceptor drones and related air-defence technologies.

Germany ⁠is ​also funding an order for 50,000 Shrike attack drones produced by Ukrainian manufacturer SkyFall, one of the largest known drone ⁠purchases for Kyiv by a Western government. In a post on ⁠X, Zelenskiy ⁠said he and Merz discussed the drone agreement, new German air-defence support and plans for an in-person meeting.

(Writing ‌by ‌Felix Hoske; Editing by Andrew ​Heavens and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine urges aviation watchdog to back ban on flights in Russian airspace

Ukraine urges aviation watchdog to back ban on flights in Russian airspace

Global
2
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Global
3
Nepal flash flood death toll reaches 1,204

Nepal flash flood death toll reaches 1,204

Global
4
Motor racing-Hadjar out for Monza with Lawson and Tsunoda  continuing to fill in

Motor racing-Hadjar out for Monza with Lawson and Tsunoda  continuing to fil...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

The Unseen Cost of Farming: Millions Face Acute Pesticide Poisoning Worldwide

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026