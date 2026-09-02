Trump to meet with travel industry CEOs
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with major travel company executives on Wednesday including representatives from American Airlines , Marriott, MGM Resorts and Carnival , a White House official said. U.S. tourism got a big boost from the FIFA World Cup this summer. Travel spending rose 6.2% year over year in June to $122.1 billion, its strongest monthly reading in a year.
In 2025, international arrivals fell 5.5%, with travel officials citing a number of factors including lengthy visa interview wait times, stricter immigration policies, tariffs, and U.S. travel restrictions for some countries.