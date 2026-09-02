Trump to meet with travel industry CEOs

​U.S. President ​Donald Trump will ‌meet with ​major travel company executives on Wednesday ‌including representatives from American Airlines , Marriott, MGM Resorts and Carnival , ‌a White House official said. U.S. ‌tourism got a big boost from the FIFA World Cup this summer. ⁠Travel ​spending ⁠rose 6.2% year over year in ⁠June to $122.1 billion, its strongest ​monthly reading in a year.

In ⁠2025, international arrivals fell 5.5%, ⁠with ​travel officials citing a number of factors including lengthy ⁠visa interview wait times, stricter immigration policies, ⁠tariffs, and ⁠U.S. travel restrictions for some countries.