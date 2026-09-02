Iran seizes ship smuggling fuel in Gulf, state media reports

​Iranian ​border guards ‌have seized a ​vessel with 382,000 litres of ‌smuggled fuel in the northern Gulf, and arrested its foreign ‌crew of 11, the ‌state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wesnesday, without giving the nationality of the ⁠detained.

Iran, ​which ⁠has some of the world's lowest ⁠fuel prices due to heavy ​subsidies and a sharp fall ⁠in the value of its ⁠national currency, ​has been seeking to curb widespread fuel ⁠smuggling by land to neighbouring countries ⁠and ⁠by sea to Gulf states.