Cricket-India replace Sri Lanka as hosts of inaugural Women's Champions Trophy

The inaugural Women's Champions Trophy ​originally scheduled to be ​held in Sri ‌Lanka will ​now take place in India in February next year, the International Cricket Council ‌said on Wednesday. The ICC stripped Sri Lanka of the event due to government interference in the board of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which ‌has an interim committee in place for an overhaul ‌of the governance framework at the SLC.

"The first-ever edition of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy will take place from February 14 to 28 in ⁠India ​next year," the ⁠ICC said in a statement. "The event was originally scheduled to take place ⁠in Sri Lanka, but has now been moved to India as ​Sri Lanka Cricket continues to make the requisite reforms outlined ⁠at the ICC's Annual Conference in July."

Reigning T20 World Cup champions Australia, ⁠England, ​India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka are the six teams that will compete in a round-robin league, ⁠with the top two sides advancing to the final on February ⁠28. The matches ⁠will be held at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and Vadodara's International Cricket ‌Stadium.