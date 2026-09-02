Motor racing-Lawson to drive for Red Bull in Monza with Hadjar still injured

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 19:57 IST
Motor racing-Lawson to drive for Red Bull in Monza with Hadjar still injured

Liam Lawson will continue to ​drive for Red Bull ​at the Italian Grand ‌Prix ​after the Formula One team announced on Wednesday that Isack Hadjar remains sidelined with ‌a wrist injury that forced him to miss the Dutch Grand Prix last month. New Zealand's Lawson races for Racing Bulls, which ‌is Red Bull's sister team that is traditionally used to ‌develop young drivers.

The 24-year-old finished seventh at the Dutch Grand Prix and sits ninth in the standings with 49 points while his Red Bull ⁠teammate Max ​Verstappen, who ⁠crashed out of his home race on the opening lap, is sixth. "Liam will ⁠drive alongside Max at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while ​Isack continues to make encouraging progress following the wrist injury ⁠sustained during the summer break," Red Bull said in a statement.

"The team ⁠is ​closely monitoring his rehabilitation and will take no unnecessary risks with his return to competition and wishes him a ⁠speedy recovery." As a result, former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda will ⁠retain his ⁠seat at Racing Bulls alongside British-Swedish rookie Arvid Lindblad having come in as a replacement at ‌Zandvoort.

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