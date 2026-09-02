Cycling-Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red

Briton Matthew ​Brennan prevailed ​in a ‌chaotic sprint ​for the finish line in stage ‌11 of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday, as the 21-year-old ‌Visma - Lease a Bike rider ‌claimed his third stage win in his maiden Grand Tour. Brennan, who also won ⁠the ​second ⁠and fourth stages, beat Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and ⁠Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in a ​photo finish in Lorca.

Red jersey holder ⁠Enric Mas (Movistar) retained his overall lead ⁠ahead ​of four-times winner Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) as nearly the ⁠entire peloton crossed the finish line together ⁠after ⁠the 156.1-km ride from Cartagena.