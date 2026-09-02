EU to tighten sanctions regime against Russia, Kallas says

The EU will look ​to tighten the enforcement ​of sanctions against ‌Russia, while ​further ramping up pressure on the country and increasing support for ‌Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday. "We are working on new proposals to tighten sanctions enforcement .. and ‌we are moving ahead with more sanctions. Attempts to ‌intimidate Europe will fail," Kallas said after an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Ireland.

Kallas said there was "broad support" ⁠among ​ministers to move ⁠ahead with an EU visa entry ban for Russian ex-combatants and ⁠to impose tougher visa restrictions for Russian tourists. Several ministers ​also raised again the idea to use frozen Russian assets ⁠to fund Ukraine, and discussions on that matter would continue, Kallas ⁠said.

The ​EU's top diplomat said member states had also pledged more support for Ukraine to help it ⁠withstand the ongoing attacks by Russia. "We were pleased to hear ⁠today announcements ⁠by member states to provide air defense that we have been so long asking for," ‌Kallas ‌said.