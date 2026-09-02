Merz says Ukraine can count on Germany after drone attack blamed on Russia

​Chancellor ​Friedrich Merz pledged ‌Germany's continued ​support to Ukraine in ‌a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, the ‌German government said, following a ‌drone attack at Leipzig airport. "The chancellor emphasized that Ukraine ⁠can ​count ⁠on the resolute continuation of Germany's ⁠civilian and military support," a ​government spokesperson said in a ⁠statement.

During the phone call, ⁠Merz ​informed Zelesnkiy about an attempted drone attack at ⁠Leipzig/Halle Airport last month, which Berlin ⁠says ⁠Russia was responsible for.