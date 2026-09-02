Merz says Ukraine can count on Germany after drone attack blamed on Russia
Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged Germany's continued support to Ukraine in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, the German government said, following a drone attack at Leipzig airport. "The chancellor emphasized that Ukraine can count on the resolute continuation of Germany's civilian and military support," a government spokesperson said in a statement.
During the phone call, Merz informed Zelesnkiy about an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month, which Berlin says Russia was responsible for.