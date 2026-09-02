Jurors in Lindsay Clancy's U.S. murder ​trial resumed deliberations for a fifth ​day on Wednesday after informing the ‌judge ​a day earlier they were deadlocked over whether to convict her for killing her three young children at her Massachusetts home.

No ‌one disputes that Clancy, 36, strangled her three children to death in 2023 with exercise bands in the basement of her home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury. She then cut ‌herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to end ‌her own life that paralyzed her. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, sought to convince jurors throughout the trial that she should be found not guilty by reason of insanity. He argued she was a loving mother who ⁠had been in ​the midst of ⁠a psychotic episode when she killed Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan on January 24, 2023.

The televised ⁠trial, in its sixth week in Plymouth, Massachusetts, has revived long-simmering debates about how postpartum mental health ​in women is treated in the U.S. and how the country's legal system addresses ⁠cases when mothers kill their children. The jury sent a note on Tuesday morning saying, "After many hours of deliberation, we ⁠are ​unable to come to a unanimous decision," Judge William Sullivan said. He instructed them to keep deliberating, but they ended the day without reaching a verdict.

State police arrested a ⁠woman outside the courthouse on Tuesday after jurors were dismissed for the day and charged her with ⁠intimidation of a ⁠witness or jurors. On Wednesday, before bringing in the jury, Sullivan warned everyone watching the trial that statutes forbid people from interfering with witnesses ‌or jurors.