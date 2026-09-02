New ​Jersey ​authorities on ‌Wednesday asked ​the U.S. Supreme Court ‌to resolve whether states have the power to ‌police sports betting that ‌occurs on prediction markets operated by Kalshi and competing ⁠platforms.

The ​state ⁠asked the Supreme Court to ⁠overturn a lower court's ​decision in April holding ⁠that the U.S. Commodity Futures ⁠Trading ​Commission has exclusive jurisdiction over the ⁠sports-related event contracts that Kalshi ⁠allows ⁠people to trade on its platform.