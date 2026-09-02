Ukraine building underground fuel storage network, minister says
Ukraine, with its energy system under daily Russian attack, is creating a network of underground fuel storage facilities, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday.
Ukraine, with its energy system under daily Russian attack, is creating a network of underground fuel storage facilities, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday.
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