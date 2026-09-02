Manipur Assembly unanimously passes resolution urging Centre to update NRC before Census

The Manipur Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Government of India to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before conducting the Census, in the interest of the state and the nation. During the evening session of the 8th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, Leader of the House and Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh moved the resolution, reaffirming the previous resolutions passed by the House on August 5, 2022 and March 1, 2024.

The House unanimously passed the resolution moved by the Chief Minister. During the session, Khemchand also laid four papers on the table of the House. These included the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on State Finances for the year 2024-25, Government of Manipur (Report No. 1 of 2026); the CAG report on General, Social, Economic and Revenue Sectors for the year ended March 31, 2024, Government of Manipur (Report No. 2 of 2026); The Manipur Private School (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2024; and the Manipur Town and Country Planning (Sixth Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.

Khemchand also presented the Business Advisory Committee Report 2026 and moved that the House agree with the allocation of time proposed by the government. Replying to a Calling Attention Motion raised by MLA K Ranjit Singh, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said the people of Manipur and the government have a firm determination to protect the integrity of the state.

He said there was no official report on any land swap deal between India and Myanmar and added that the majority of the international border fencing had been completed. Replying to another Calling Attention Motion raised by MLA K Meghachandra, the Home Minister said everyone should shoulder responsibility and practise a sense of humanity to restore peace in the state. He also appealed to religious and community leaders to come forward to address the trust deficit.

Thereafter, Khemchand presented the First Batch of the Demands for Supplementary Grants, 2026-27, involving a total amount of Rs 3,861 crore covering 31 Demands and one Appropriation. Of the total amount, Rs 12 crore is charged on the Consolidated Fund of the State, while Rs 3,849 crore is sought to be voted by the House.

While presenting the Grants, the Chief Minister said 90 per cent of the total provisions sought under the Supplementary Demands relate to CSS, NABARD and EAPs. He said this reflected the state government’s continued commitment to mobilising external and centrally supported resources for implementing development programmes and ongoing projects. Later, Khemchand introduced seven government Bills, including The Manipur Town and Country Planning (Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Manipur Conservation of Paddyland and Wetland (Third Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Tenth Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Manipur AYUSH Council Bill, 2026; The Manipur Right to Business and Investment Facilitation Bill, 2026; The Manipur Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and The Manipur Unified (Trade, Shop and Establishment Licensing) Bill, 2026.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen introduced The Manipur Panchayati Raj (Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2026, while Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam introduced The Manipur Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2026. The House was later adjourned till 11 am on September 3. (ANI)