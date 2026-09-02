Cricket-England drop fast bowler Carse for final Pakistan test

England have left ​fast bowler Brydon ​Carse out of ‌their squad ​for the third and final test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, ‌the England & Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Carse missed the second test after being ‌arrested following an incident outside a Derby nightclub. ‌He remains under investigation by Derbyshire Police, British media reported.

Carse's replacement, 23-year-old left-armer Sonny Baker, retained his place ⁠in ​the squad ⁠after England secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ⁠by thrashing Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs ​at Headingley and by 194 runs at ⁠Lord's. England are bidding for a series sweep in the last ⁠test ​starting next Wednesday.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, ⁠Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio ⁠Gay, ⁠Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.