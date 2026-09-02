Cricket-England drop fast bowler Carse for final Pakistan test

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 20:59 IST
Cricket-England drop fast bowler Carse for final Pakistan test

England have left ​fast bowler Brydon ​Carse out of ‌their squad ​for the third and final test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, ‌the England & Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Carse missed the second test after being ‌arrested following an incident outside a Derby nightclub. ‌He remains under investigation by Derbyshire Police, British media reported.

Carse's replacement, 23-year-old left-armer Sonny Baker, retained his place ⁠in ​the squad ⁠after England secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ⁠by thrashing Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs ​at Headingley and by 194 runs at ⁠Lord's. England are bidding for a series sweep in the last ⁠test ​starting next Wednesday.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, ⁠Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio ⁠Gay, ⁠Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round

Tennis-Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round

Global
2
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Global
3
Cycling-Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red

Cycling-Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red

Global
4
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

The Unseen Cost of Farming: Millions Face Acute Pesticide Poisoning Worldwide

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026