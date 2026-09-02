HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of the ​fourth day at the U.S. ​Open on Wednesday (times GMT):

1630 ‌PAOLINI THROUGH ​TO THIRD ROUND Italian 19th seed Jasmine Paolini advanced to the third round with a comfortable 6-4 ‌6-1 victory over compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini.

1600 TOWNSEND ADVANCES American Taylor Townsend made quick work of Australia's Taylah Preston, earning a 6-1 6-1 victory to become the ‌first player on the day to advance to the third round.

1500 PLAY ‌BEGINS Play began in New York under cloudy skies, with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius.

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ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

8-Ben ⁠Shelton (U.S.) v Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Iatcenko (Russia)

Jaime Faria (Portugal) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) LOUIS ARMSTRONG ⁠STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ⁠ET)

7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Sebastian Gorzny (U.S.) 11-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.)

Rei Sakamoto (Japan) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) v 6-Linda Noskova (Czechia)