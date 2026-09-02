U.S. ​Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said AI giant Anthropic is "back on ‌the right side" with the Trump administration, Axios reported on Wednesday citing an interview. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ‌had blocked Anthropic from certain military contracts because the ‌company refused to allow the U.S. to use its Claude AI models for domestic surveillance or autonomous weapons. Anthropic sued ⁠in ​California court.

On ⁠August 27, a U.S. judge sided with Anthropic in the company's ⁠fight with the American military over AI safety ​on the battlefield. Anthropic and the Commerce Department did not ⁠immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Anthropic co-founder Tom ⁠Brown ​appeared on stage at a tech-focused G20 event in North Carolina on Wednesday morning. ⁠Brown stressed the importance of data centers at the gathering, ⁠urging ⁠the gathered officials to grant permits to build them in their countries.