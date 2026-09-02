Why Social Media Fatigue Is Becoming a Serious Digital Well-Being Problem

Social media promises connection, recognition and entertainment, but the same platforms can leave users emotionally depleted and less satisfied with their lives. A study titled "Unpacking the Social Media Happiness Paradox: How Social Media Stressors Undermine Subjective Well-Being Through Social Media Fatigue," published in Behavioral Sciences by Yuzi Liu, Hua Pang and Yunze Zhao, examines why greater engagement with social platforms does not necessarily translate into greater happiness.

The research focuses on three pressures embedded in everyday platform use: social overload, fear of missing out, and upward social comparison. Drawing on 748 valid survey responses, the authors find that all three are positively associated with social media fatigue and negatively associated with subjective well-being, while fatigue itself is also linked to lower well-being. The pattern points to a broader digital paradox: platforms used to satisfy social and emotional needs can simultaneously drain the psychological resources needed to enjoy those benefits.

The finding is particularly relevant as social media moves beyond communication into an always-on infrastructure for identity, work, entertainment, news and social status.

Connection Comes With a Growing Psychological Price

Social media gives users unprecedented opportunities to maintain relationships, receive feedback and participate in social communities, but sustained engagement may also generate emotional exhaustion, psychological depletion and fatigue. The researchers describe this tension as the social media happiness paradox: people often use platforms in pursuit of gratification while experiencing outcomes that can work against their well-being.

Rather than treating social media stress as a single problem, the study separates three distinct pressures. Social overload refers to the burden of managing too many interactions, relationships and incoming demands. FOMO captures anxiety about missing rewarding experiences or important social activity, while upward social comparison describes the tendency to evaluate oneself against people who appear more successful, attractive or accomplished.

The pressures operate differently but can converge on a similar outcome. One user may feel exhausted from maintaining too many conversations, another may stay connected because of anxiety about being left out, and another may repeatedly compare an ordinary life with carefully curated portrayals of other people. The study argues that these are not interchangeable experiences, even if all can contribute to fatigue.

The psychological burden of social media may depend less on minutes spent online than on whether those minutes involve obligation, vigilance, comparison or repeated exposure to idealized content. For policymakers and platform designers, that is a more difficult problem because it concerns the architecture and experience of digital participation rather than usage volume alone.

Comparison Pressure Emerges as the Strongest Signal

The researchers surveyed adult social media users in China between late October and early December 2025. After screening responses for quality, 748 questionnaires were retained from an initial 800. Participants were recruited through online channels including WeChat groups and social sharing, and the study used structural equation modelling to examine relationships among the five core variables.

The sample itself reflects a highly connected population. More than 60% of respondents reported using social media for more than four hours a day, while another 35% reported between two and four hours. Nearly 69% said their use was primarily passive browsing rather than active posting and interaction, underscoring how much contemporary platform use consists of observing others rather than direct social participation.

Among the three stressors, upward social comparison showed the strongest positive association with social media fatigue, with a standardized coefficient of 0.331. FOMO followed at 0.276, while social overload was also significant at 0.183. The model explained 43.7% of the variance in social media fatigue, suggesting that these pressures together account for a substantial share of the differences in fatigue observed among respondents.

Comparison also showed the strongest direct negative association with subjective well-being. Upward social comparison was associated with a coefficient of −0.354, compared with −0.196 for social overload and −0.172 for FOMO. Social media fatigue itself carried an additional negative association of −0.238, while the model explained 68.1% of the variance in subjective well-being.

Social media may impose costs not only through overuse but through the standards against which users continually evaluate themselves. Curated success, lifestyle display and visible markers of popularity can turn social interaction into a continuous ranking environment, where connection and comparison increasingly become difficult to separate.

Fatigue Is Not Just an Outcome; It Is Part of the Pathway

The study attempts to explain how these pressures are linked to lower well-being. The authors find significant indirect associations between each of the three stressors and subjective well-being through social media fatigue. In statistical terms, fatigue partially mediated the relationships rather than fully explaining them.

The strongest indirect association again involved upward comparison, followed by FOMO and social overload. The pattern suggests that different digital pressures may funnel into a common form of psychological strain: users feel socially overloaded, anxious about missing out or dissatisfied after comparing themselves with others, and that strain is associated with greater fatigue and lower evaluations of their lives.

If social media fatigue is partly produced by structural features of digital interaction, then interventions cannot rely entirely on telling individuals to exercise greater self-control. Features such as constant notifications, endless feeds, visible popularity indicators and persistent social obligations may all intensify the very pressures the study identifies.

The researchers therefore point to potential interventions such as batch notification processing, scheduled silent periods, better tools for managing lower-priority social interactions and prompts that interrupt prolonged passive consumption. They also highlight digital literacy measures that help users understand idealized self-presentation, comparison dynamics and attention management, while stressing that these proposals were not directly tested and require experimental evaluation.

For governments, schools and civil society, the wider significance is that digital well-being policy may need to evolve beyond generic advice about screen time. Education could increasingly address the emotional mechanics of platform use: how comparison affects self-perception, why constant connectivity creates anxiety and how social obligations can accumulate into cognitive overload.

The Bigger Question Is Whether Platforms Can Be Designed for Well-Being

The study integrates three different stressors within a single framework rather than claiming that any one relationship is entirely new. It shows that social overload, FOMO and upward comparison remain distinct predictors when analysed together, while fatigue acts as a shared statistical pathway connecting these pressures with lower well-being.

Notably, the survey captured all variables at one point in time, meaning it cannot establish whether stressors cause fatigue, whether lower well-being increases sensitivity to social media pressures, or whether the relationships reinforce one another. The authors explicitly call for longitudinal and experimental research to determine temporal order and causal direction.

Generalizability is another limitation. The sample consists entirely of Chinese users recruited through voluntary online participation, and the respondents were relatively young and highly educated. Cultural norms, platform ecosystems and patterns of social interaction may produce different relationships elsewhere, while self-reported social media use may also differ from actual behaviour.

Future research could combine surveys with device-recorded screen time, notification frequency and platform logs, and distinguish between image-, video- and text-based platforms. It could also examine whether different forms of content, lifestyle display, professional achievement, material consumption or emotional sharing, create different levels of comparison pressure and fatigue.