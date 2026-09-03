Elliott has built stake in Deutsche Telekom, opposes T-Mobile merger, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 02:19 IST
Elliott has built stake in Deutsche Telekom, opposes T-Mobile merger, Bloomberg News reports

‌Elliott Investment Management has built a sizeable stake in Deutsche ‌Telekom and indicated that the company ‌should ditch a potential merger with T-Mobile US, its American ⁠arm, ​Bloomberg ⁠News reported on Wednesday, citing people ⁠familiar with the matter.

The ​activist investor wants the German ⁠telecom company to consider alternative ways ⁠to ​unlock shareholder value, including larger share buybacks, ⁠the report added. Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Medvedev, Pegula, Shelton advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule

Tennis-Medvedev, Pegula, Shelton advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule

Global
2
US Pentagon issues clinical guidelines on troop testosterone screening to start immediately

US Pentagon issues clinical guidelines on troop testosterone screening to st...

Global
3
Plane carrying U.S. DHS chief lands after suffering engine failure

Plane carrying U.S. DHS chief lands after suffering engine failure

Global
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Social Media Fatigue Is Becoming a Serious Digital Well-Being Problem

The Hidden Cost of Sanctions: Trade Openness Left European Economies More Exposed

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026