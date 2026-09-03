Elliott has built stake in Deutsche Telekom, opposes T-Mobile merger, Bloomberg News reports
Elliott Investment Management has built a sizeable stake in Deutsche Telekom and indicated that the company should ditch a potential merger with T-Mobile US, its American arm, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The activist investor wants the German telecom company to consider alternative ways to unlock shareholder value, including larger share buybacks, the report added. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.