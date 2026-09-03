Elliott has built stake in Deutsche Telekom, opposes T-Mobile merger, Bloomberg News reports

‌Elliott Investment Management has built a sizeable stake in Deutsche ‌Telekom and indicated that the company ‌should ditch a potential merger with T-Mobile US, its American ⁠arm, ​Bloomberg ⁠News reported on Wednesday, citing people ⁠familiar with the matter.

The ​activist investor wants the German ⁠telecom company to consider alternative ways ⁠to ​unlock shareholder value, including larger share buybacks, ⁠the report added. Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.