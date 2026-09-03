Motor racing-F1 champion Norris co-founds single-seater junior team 

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 03:34 IST
Motor racing-F1 champion Norris co-founds single-seater junior team 

Formula One champion Lando Norris ​has co-founded a single-seater team ​to help young drivers climb ‌the motor ​racing ladder through the various feeder series. The LN4 Fusion project has acquired assets from AIX Racing and ‌has programmes confirmed in Italian F4, the Formula Regional European Championship (FREC) and FIA Formula Three, which is a support series for Formula One. It is also working towards ‌an entry to British F4 and Formula Two.

Norris is also launching an ‌independent, fully-funded driver development programme designed to identify and support exceptional young talent by removing financial barriers and providing access to coaching, mentoring and career guidance. "I've been really lucky to have some ⁠amazing ​people around me throughout ⁠my career and I know that getting to Formula One takes so much more than just ⁠talent," he said ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix. "You need the right people ​around you, the right support and the right opportunities at the right time. ⁠That's what these two projects are all about."

Norris said he wanted to create opportunities for the ⁠next ​generation, on and off the track, "and hopefully make a real difference to young drivers coming through the sport." The principal will be Rene Rosin, whose family ⁠founded the highly successful Italy-based Prema team that helped several current F1 drivers -- including ⁠Mercedes' current ⁠championship leader Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Norris's own teammate Oscar Piastri -- rise to the top.

Prema's former technical director Guillaume ‌Capietto will ‌be racing director.

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