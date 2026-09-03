Explosion heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 03:43 IST
Explosion heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

​An ‌explosion ​was ‌heard in the Ukrainian ‌capital of ‌Kyiv late ⁠on ​Wednesday, ⁠a Reuters ⁠witness said, amid ​continued Russian ⁠strikes ⁠on ​the city.

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