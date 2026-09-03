Oil and gas producer Diversified Energy to buy Birch for $1.8 billion
U.S.-based Diversified Energy said on Wednesday it will acquire privately held Birch, which operates in the oil and gas-rich Permian Basin, for about $1.8 billion.
U.S.-based Diversified Energy said on Wednesday it will acquire privately held Birch, which operates in the oil and gas-rich Permian Basin, for about $1.8 billion.
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