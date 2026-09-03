Oil and gas producer Diversified Energy to buy Birch for $1.8 billion

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 05:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 05:13 IST
Oil and gas producer Diversified Energy to buy Birch for $1.8 billion

​U.S.-based ‌Diversified ​Energy said ‌on Wednesday it ‌will acquire ‌privately held ⁠Birch, ​which operates ⁠in the ⁠oil and ​gas-rich Permian ⁠Basin, ⁠for ​about $1.8 billion.

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