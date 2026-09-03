US judge bars EPA effort to send California vehicle emissions rules to Congress
A U.S. judge in Washington late on Wednesday blocked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from sending to the Republican-controlled Congress landmark California vehicle emissions rules for a potential repeal.
The four waivers sent by the EPA to Congress for review granted California authority to enact its own emission standards for cars and trucks as well as lawn and garden equipment. The Trump administration has mounted a multi-pronged effort to deny California the ability to require cleaner vehicles and more electric vehicles.