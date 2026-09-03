US judge bars EPA effort to send California vehicle emissions rules to Congress

​A ​U.S. judge ‌in Washington late ​on Wednesday blocked the ‌U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from sending to the Republican-controlled Congress landmark ‌California vehicle emissions rules ‌for a potential repeal.

The four waivers sent by the EPA ⁠to ​Congress ⁠for review granted California authority to ⁠enact its own emission standards for ​cars and trucks as ⁠well as lawn and garden equipment. ⁠The ​Trump administration has mounted a multi-pronged effort to ⁠deny California the ability to ⁠require ⁠cleaner vehicles and more electric vehicles.