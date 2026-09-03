Tennis-Slow start, strong finish as Alcaraz makes US Open third round

​Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's comeback from a long ​wrist injury layoff gathered momentum on ‌Wednesday ​as he came from behind to outclass Portugal's Jaime Faria 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open. The Spaniard returned ‌to action after nearly five months out with a straightforward first-round victory over Roman Safiullin on Monday, but found himself on the back foot in his first evening session match this year.

World number 72 Faria broke for a ‌4-3 lead and relied on his powerful serve to comfortably claim the first set, before piling the ‌pressure on an error-prone Alcaraz at the beginning of the second to earn two more opportunities to break. "It was a tough match. I was feeling great, but I was in a rush and I didn't take time and it cost me a break (in ⁠the first ​set)," Alcaraz said.

"Against someone like ⁠Jaime, who serves at 140-141 miles per hour every time, you have to try and be focused and calm. I told ⁠myself good things are going to happen. I just had to stay there all the time." Alcaraz dialled up the intensity ​at just the right time, however, delighting the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a dazzling drop shot-lob ⁠combination before quickly drawing level with Faria at one set apiece.

"The day session compared to the night session here is a totally ⁠different ​game," Alcaraz said. "The conditions here are different and obviously the crowd is super electric here in the night session. I love playing in front of such a great atmosphere, such great people.

"I could feel the ⁠difference." The seven-times Grand Slam champion produced more spectacular shot-making from the back in the third set, wearing down ⁠the Portuguese as he ⁠tightened his grip on the contest.

With Faria struggling on serve, the 23-year-old Alcaraz motored through the fourth set for a victory that earned him a meeting with ‌China's Wu Yibing ‌in the next round.