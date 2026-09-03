HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 23:22 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day ​at the U.S. Open on Thursday (times GMT):

1745 ​OSAKA ADVANCES The 13th seed Naomi ‌Osaka ​looked set for a comfortable victory after racing through the opening set and moving within a game of the match at ‌5-3 in the second, but Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova fought back to force a decider before Osaka regained control to seal a 6-2 5-7 6-1 win.

1730 MERTENS THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND Belgium's Elise Mertens ‌endured a tough second-set battle against Uzbekistan's Maria Timofeeva, but the 23rd seed managed ‌to book a spot in the third round with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory.

1620 SWIATEK DOMINATES Iga Swiatek displayed complete control as the 2022 champion dispatched Argentinian Nadia Podoroska 6-3 6-2 to advance to the third round. The Polish ⁠eighth ​seed sealed the victory ⁠in one hour and 10 minutes.

1510 PLAY BEGINS Play began in New York under mostly clear skies, with temperatures hovering ⁠around 22 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE: Influencer boom at US Open tests boundaries of tennis etiquette

Alcaraz plans more breaks, ​warns packed schedule fuelling injuries Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round

Alcaraz and ⁠Sabalenka shine as US Open catches up after rain delays Tiafoe reaches US Open third round with straight-sets win over ⁠Sakamoto

Sabalenka ​pushes back on party talk after dominant second-round win Buse follows grandfather's footsteps with victory at US Open

Top contenders Gauff, Zeverev face stern tests against familiar foes in US Open U.S. ⁠OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Katerina ⁠Siniakova (Czech Republic)

9-Taylor Fritz ⁠v Mattia Bellucci (Italy) Paula Badosa (Spain) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Quentin Halys (France) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Karen Khachanov (Russia) Oleksandra Oliynykova (Ukraine) v 17-Alexandra Eala (Philippines)

Gael Monfils (France) ‌v 14-Learner ‌Tien (U.S.) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

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