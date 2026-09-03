France and Korea to lead debate film's big issues at Lumiere summit

​France and South Korea will lead ​debate at a one-day ‌summit ​next week on how the film industry should respond to artificial intelligence, compete with social media ‌platforms and cope with funding shortages.

French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair the summit on Monday, which organizers said would ‌include representatives from the major Hollywood studios, including Disney and Netflix , the ‌CAA talent agency, and the technology industry. Dubbed the Lumière Summit, in honor of the French film pioneers Auguste and Louis Lumière, the event takes place in the hilltop ⁠village of ​Saint-Paul-de-Vence, near ⁠the French Riviera, and will include participants from more than 55 countries.

The French government has ⁠said the summit is an opportunity to showcase the country's strengths in cinema, ​while South Korea has also gained international cultural influence through its K-pop ⁠bands such as BTS and critically acclaimed films like "Parasite." The sessions will address AI, ⁠and ​how the entertainment industry can embrace technological change while safeguarding the role of creators. It will explore new financial models and discuss how the ⁠industry can reach audiences, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Organizers said in ⁠a briefing ⁠on Thursday that the summit aimed to provide a place where governments, companies and cultural institutions can find a ‌practical ‌response to the changes sweeping the industry. (Editing ​by Barbara Lewis)