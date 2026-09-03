Thousands of U.S. convenience stores ​could stop accepting food stamps unless ​the U.S. Department of Agriculture delays ‌enforcement of ​a rule requiring those stores to stock more fresh produce and protein, according to a letter sent this week from nearly ‌250 stores to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

The USDA in May issued a final rule that requires retailers accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also called food stamps, to meet the expanded stocking standards by ‌November 4. But the industry has not received adequate guidance from the USDA on how ‌to meet the new compliance standards, according to the letter sent August 31 by the stores and their trade associations, the National Association of Convenience Stores, National Association of Truck Stop Owners and SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers.

The ⁠USDA did ​not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment. Here are more details: