Vance: US probing airstrike that Iran says hit a wedding party

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 23:49 IST
Vance: US probing airstrike that Iran says hit a wedding party

U.S. Vice ​President JD Vance ​on Thursday said ‌the United ​States is investigating an airstrike that Iran says struck ‌a wedding party in Iran. "We're investigating it because obviously we care. We want to know," Vance ‌told reporters during a White House ‌press briefing.

"If we do make mistakes, again, this is a big difference between us and Iran, when our ⁠military ​makes mistakes, ⁠they learn from them to try to get better ⁠from them," Vance added. Iranian officials say four people ​died and nearly 70 were wounded by a ⁠strike that hit a home during a wedding. ⁠Iranian state ​TV reported on Thursday that a fifth person, a 22-year-old woman, had since ⁠died in hospital.

The U.S. military has said it ⁠was ⁠aware of the Iranian reports but that it "never targets civilians".

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