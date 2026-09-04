Tennis-Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 01:39 IST
Tennis-Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout

Taylor Fritz delivered another ​commanding performance to brush aside Mattia ​Bellucci 6-0 6-1 6-1 and ‌reach ​the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, extending his emphatic start to the tournament without dropping a set.

Fritz ‌is among a handful of contenders looking to end a 23-year American wait for a men's Grand Slam singles champion after Andy Roddick's Flushing Meadows triumph and the ninth seed ‌has strengthened his position after his first two matches. "I came out feeling really good. ‌I felt confident with the way I was playing. In the whole match, there wasn't much nerves. I was aggressive and it felt great," said Fritz after his 98-minute demolition job.

"It's fun, playing a ⁠match like ​that on Arthur ⁠Ashe Stadium. I don't know if there's many more things better than that, it's a great feeling." The 2024 ⁠runner-up barely gave his unseeded Italian opponent any chances to settle as he dictated terms from ​the baseline and raced through the opening set in 35 minutes without conceding ⁠a game on the main showcourt.

A timely ace in a tight game helped world number 95 Bellucci open ⁠his ​account in the next set but it was all Fritz from there as the 28-year-old home favourite reeled off games to double his lead in the match. Bellucci ⁠was unable to alter the pattern of the clash in the third set as Fritz ⁠remained in control, sealing ⁠another easy win to set up a meeting with 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo and keep his bid for a maiden Grand Slam ‌title on ‌track.

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