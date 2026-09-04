HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open on Thursday (times GMT):

2104 ​MUSETTI SHOCKED BY SWEENY The Italian 13th seed, Lorenzo Musetti, suffered a ​second-round exit at the hands of Australian Dane Sweeny, ‌who ​claimed a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory.

1954 EALA TRIUMPHS OVER OLIINYKOVA Philippine 17th seed and Washington Open champion Alexandra Eala secured a spot in the third round after beating Oleksandra Oliinykova from Ukraine 6-1 6-4.

1948 FRITZ ADVANCES American ‌ninth seed Taylor Fritz cruised past Mattia Bellucci 6-0 6-1 6-1 to advance to the third round. The Washington Open winner will face Argentinian 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo who survived a five-set thriller against German Jan-Lennard Struff to clinch a 5-7 7-5 4-6 6-2 6-3 win in a nearly four-hour contest.

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Alcaraz and Sabalenka shine as US Open ⁠catches up ​after rain delays 1842 ANISIMOVA BEATS TAGGER

American 10th ⁠seed Amanda Anisimova was taken the distance before defeating Austrian Lili Tagger 6-3 3-6 6-1. 1827 AUGER-ALIASSIME OUT

Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, a semi-finalist last year, was stunned by Karen Khachanov as ⁠the Russian recovered from losing the first set to claim a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 6-2 win and reach the third round. 1745 OSAKA ADVANCES

The 13th seed Naomi Osaka looked set ​for a comfortable victory after racing through the opening set and moving within a game of the match at 5-3 in the second, ⁠but Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova fought back to force a decider before Osaka regained control to seal a 6-2 5-7 6-1 win. 1730 MERTENS THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Belgium's Elise Mertens endured a tough ⁠second-set ​battle against Uzbekistan's Maria Timofeeva, but the 23rd seed managed to book a spot in the third round with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory. 1620 SWIATEK DOMINATES

Iga Swiatek displayed complete control as the 2022 champion dispatched Argentinian Nadia Podoroska 6-3 6-2 to advance to the third round. The Polish eighth seed ⁠sealed the victory in one hour and 10 minutes. 1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under mostly clear skies, with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees ⁠Celsius. U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix ⁠number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

9-Taylor Fritz v Mattia Bellucci (Italy) Paula Badosa (Spain) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Quentin Halys (France) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Karen Khachanov (Russia) Oleksandra Oliynykova (Ukraine) v 17-Alexandra Eala (Philippines)

Gael Monfils (France) v ‌14-Learner Tien (U.S.) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) ‌v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)