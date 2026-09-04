Maria Bartiromo departs Fox News Media

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 02:10 IST
Maria Bartiromo departs Fox News Media

Fox News Media said on Thursday ​it was parting ways with its longtime ​business anchor Maria Bartiromo after more ‌than a ​decade with the company.

The company gave no reason for her departure, which it said was effective immediately. "We thank Maria for her work ‌over the last 12-1/2 years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," Fox News Media said in a statement.

Bartiromo was last on the air on August 9. She did not immediately respond ‌to a request for comment. Bartiromo was host of a daily morning show, "Mornings with Maria," on Fox ‌Business, as well as a Friday evening show, "Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street" and a Sunday morning program, "Sunday Morning Futures."

She secured one of the first media interviews with U.S. President Donald Trump after he left the White House in 2021. Her ⁠sudden exit ​follows Karoline Leavitt's departure ⁠from the White House press secretary role last month, although Vice President JD Vance, asked on Thursday whether Bartiromo would be the ⁠next press secretary, told reporters: "No, I don't think so."

"I just saw the news literally as I walked out," ​Vance said in the White House briefing room. "I love Maria. I think she's an amazing person, ⁠amazing talent. I don't get involved in the personal drama of media stations." Bartiromo joined Fox News in 2013 after two ⁠decades ​at rival CNBC, where she became the first journalist to report live daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

She was among Fox hosts named in defamation litigation over the network's ⁠airing of false claims that voting technology companies helped to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which ⁠Democrat Joe Biden won. Fox ⁠agreed in 2023 to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle one of the lawsuits, while Smartmatic's separate case against the network is still pending.

TRENDING

1
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
2
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
3
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global
4
UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Maduro asserts immunity, urges US judge to dismiss charges

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Maduro asserts immunity, urges US judge to dismiss char...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026