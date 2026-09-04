Tunisian Cassation Court upholds long sentences for opposition members

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 02:17 IST
Tunisian Cassation Court upholds long sentences for opposition members

Tunisia's Cassation ​Court on Thursday upheld prison sentences ​of up to 45 ‌years imposed ​on opposition leaders, lawyers and businessmen on charges of conspiracy, their lawyers and families told Reuters.

The opposition said ‌the ruling, which is the final stage of the three-year legal proceedings and cannot be appealed, reinforces President Kais Saied’s authoritarian rule. Forty people were charged with conspiring ‌to overthrow the president in one of Tunisia’s largest recent political prosecutions. Twenty fled ‌abroad and were sentenced in absentia.

“The ruling confirms that the judiciary is not independent,” said lawyer Haifa Chebbi, daughter of prominent opposition figure and National Salvation Front leader Nejib Chebbi, who ⁠was sentenced ​to 12 years. "Opponents ⁠entered prison by political decision and will leave when Saied falls,” she said.

Saied has said the ⁠judiciary remains independent and that he would not become a dictator. In 2023, when ​most of the defendants were arrested, he said the politicians were "traitors and terrorists" ⁠and that judges who would acquit them were their accomplices. Tunisia's justice minister has said the defendants ⁠tried ​to destabilise the country and overthrow Saied.

Rights groups say Saied has controlled the judiciary since suspending parliament and seizing extraordinary powers in 2021, ruling by decree, ⁠dissolving the independent Supreme Judicial Council and sacking dozens of judges in 2022. Prominent ⁠opposition figures Ghazi ⁠Chaouachi, Issam Chebbi, Jawhar Ben Mbarek and Ridha Belhaj were sentenced to 20 years in prison, while politician Noureddine Bhiri received ‌10 ‌years.

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