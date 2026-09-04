Putin cites chance of peace deal, Zelenskiy says US negotiators to visit both countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there ‌was ​a chance of reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said U.S. negotiators trying to broker a deal would soon visit both Moscow and Kyiv. Putin, speaking at an economic forum in Russia's far east, said a number of countries including the U.S. ‌and China were ready to support a peace settlement.

"Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict — Russia and Ukraine," he said. "We are grateful to everyone attempting to contribute to a settlement. Is there a chance? In my view, yes, there is."

In Kyiv, Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that preliminary dates had been set for a visit by U.S. negotiators. "We expect to ‌see representatives of the U.S. president here in Kyiv," Zelenskiy said.

"There will be a meeting with them in Moscow and in Kyiv. We are expecting a meeting with them in the ‌coming days. It is very important. It is important that America continues to be active." In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted to see an end to the war and losses sustained by both sides.

"I just want to see that end. I think we'll get it," Trump told GB News in an interview that aired on Thursday, a day after telling reporters he wanted a summit with Putin when the Kremlin leader is ready for a peace deal. After 4-1/2 years ⁠of Europe's ​deadliest conflict since World War Two, it is rare for ⁠either side to offer an upbeat assessment of peace prospects. They last met for U.S.-mediated talks in February.

Since then, with the U.S. distracted by the Iran war, both Russia and Ukraine have ramped up long-range air attacks deep inside the other's ⁠territory. Hostilities at sea have escalated sharply with attacks by both sides on ports and commercial shipping, pushing up global grain prices. U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have spearheaded the effort to broker an agreement, ​were last in Moscow in January. They have yet to visit Kyiv.

Chicago wheat futures dropped by more than 2% on Putin's comments. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had earlier told reporters in ⁠Kyiv that he saw a "new dynamic" coming in peace efforts, with more active political and diplomatic engagement.

Neither side, however, gave reasons to expect progress. On the contrary, the Kremlin leader said Ukraine's latest actions presented an obstacle.

In response to a question, Putin ⁠said ​Ukrainian attacks on civilian merchant ships and "reported threats of attacks on civilian aircraft" were "acts of state terrorism", which he said "complicates the prospects for bilateral peace talks". Zelenskiy warned airlines and insurance companies this week that the presence of Ukrainian drones had made Russian skies dangerous, although he said Ukraine would target only Russian military facilities and not threaten civilian aircraft.

On Wednesday, Ukraine urged the U.N.'s aviation ⁠agency to ask members to ban operations in Russian airspace. Ukraine has been cut off from international civil aviation because its own airspace is considered unsafe since Russia invaded in 2022. PUTIN: CONTACTS MOSTLY ⁠TAKE PLACE VIA INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES

Putin said contacts with ⁠Ukraine were still taking place. "It is difficult for me to say right now to what extent these contacts are leading to a peace agreement, given the statements we have heard recently from Ukraine's top leadership," he said.

"However, contacts do exist and are continuing on an ongoing basis - gain, primarily through ‌intelligence channels." (Additional reporting by Reuters ‌in Moscow, Max Hunder in Kyiv, Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk and Tabahriti, Sam in London); Writing by ​Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Gregorio)