Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, Datafolha poll shows

​The lead ‌of Brazilian President ​Luiz Inacio Lula ‌da Silva over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of the October ‌election has narrowed, a Datafolha ‌poll showed on Thursday, following a similar trend seen ⁠in ​other ⁠polls.

Lula is seen with 46% ⁠of the vote in a ​potential runoff, against 44% for ⁠the senator, a son ⁠of ​former President Jair Bolsonaro. In a mid-August ⁠poll, Lula had 47% of ⁠the ⁠vote, and Bolsonaro had 43%.

(Reports by Andre ‌Romani; ‌Editing by Chris ​Reese)