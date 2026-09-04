Milei vows tougher sanctions, defense push over Falklands oil drilling

Argentine President Javier Milei said on ​Thursday he would tighten sanctions on companies ​involved in oil projects around the ‌Falkland ​Islands, boost defense resources in the country's south and send Congress a bill aimed at strengthening Argentina's response to what he called violations of its ‌sovereignty.

In a televised address, Milei said he would sign a decree to speed sanctions under Argentine law against companies participating in oil and gas extraction in territory Argentina considers its own but that remains under British ‌control.