Milei vows tougher sanctions, defense push over Falklands oil drilling

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 07:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 07:21 IST
Milei vows tougher sanctions, defense push over Falklands oil drilling

Argentine President Javier Milei said on ​Thursday he would tighten sanctions on companies ​involved in oil projects around the ‌Falkland ​Islands, boost defense resources in the country's south and send Congress a bill aimed at strengthening Argentina's response to what he called violations of its ‌sovereignty.

In a televised address, Milei said he would sign a decree to speed sanctions under Argentine law against companies participating in oil and gas extraction in territory Argentina considers its own but that remains under British ‌control.

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