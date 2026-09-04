Pacific summit backs concerns over China missile test despite Nauru dissent

Pacific Island leaders expressed concern about China's Pacific missile test at their annual summit, though Nauru formally dissented, in a meeting largely overshadowed by Beijing's objections to Taiwan's presence.

Summit host and ‌Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. said on Thursday that China's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in July, Beijing's first known launch in the Pacific since September 2024, passed over several island nations without adequate warning. "Leaders called on all states undertaking ICBM testing to ensure transparency and reassurance, including ‌through the provision of advance notification of a test at least 24 hours in accordance with international practice," Whipps Jr. said ‌at a media briefing at the conclusion of the Pacific Islands Forum.

"I might note that the Republic of Nauru has dissented," he added, reading from a prepared statement. Nauru, which has a history of switching diplomatic recognition between Beijing and Taipei, re-established diplomatic ties with China in 2024.

Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who attended ⁠the summit with ​Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said ⁠on Friday it was "perfectly reasonable for the vast majority of Pacific countries to express a view and for one or two to say that they have a different ⁠view." "Unanimity is not necessary to express very strong views on behalf of the vast majority of the Pacific island states, which was very clear," ​Bowen told ABC Radio.

BEIJING ACCUSES PALAU OF 'HYPE' OVER MISSILE TEST The consensus came after a meeting of the 18-member bloc's foreign ⁠ministers last month failed to agree on a statement condemning the test, despite public and private expressions of concern from several leaders about the region's militarisation.

Palau, one ⁠of ​three Pacific Island nations that maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, had pushed the group to formally condemn the missile test. Beijing pushed back on Thursday, accusing Palau of stirring "hype" over the missile test and warning that its attempts to influence fellow Pacific ⁠island nations were "malicious and will not succeed."

The summit was further strained by China's objections to Taiwan's participation, with Beijing arguing the island ⁠was not qualified to attend. China ⁠claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory — a position Taiwan firmly rejects. Proceedings were also overshadowed by the absence of five Pacific leaders, who sent low-ranking ministers in their place. The next Pacific ‌Islands Forum leaders' summit ‌will be hosted by New Zealand in 2027.