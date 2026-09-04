Trump plans to break ground on Washington arch without final approval

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 07:44 IST
Trump plans to break ground on Washington arch without final approval

The Trump administration on Thursday announced ​plans to break ground on a ​250-foot (76-meter) arch in Washington, despite ‌legal challenges ​and the lack of final approval from a government planning authority.

The arch is part of Trump's broader effort to ‌leave his architectural mark on America's capital city, with projects including a new White House ballroom, renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and redevelopment of a golf course in East Potomac Park. Interior ‌Secretary Doug Burgum said on X that excavation work on the Great Triumphal Arch ‌and Military Observation Deck would start "over the next two-week period."

With a design evoking Paris' Arc de Triomphe, the monument would rise near the Arlington National Cemetery, a military burial ground, which supporters say would honor ⁠the sacrifice ​of American veterans. But opponents ⁠say the arch would destroy the cemetery's carefully designed historic sight line between Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House. ⁠Although Congress approved building a memorial at the site more than 100 years ago, congressional Democrats say current ​congressional approval is legally required.

A lawsuit seeking to halt the project also argues ⁠that Trump needs congressional approval. The case is pending before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who in an April hearing ⁠sharply ​questioned Trump's authority to build the monument. The plaintiffs withdrew a request for a preliminary injunction after the government agreed to provide 14 days' notice before starting construction.

The ⁠project also has yet to receive final approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, which is ⁠considering whether to grant ⁠an exception to the 130-foot (40-meter) building height limit that applies to most of Washington. The Trump administration has argued the limit should ‌not apply to ‌the arch.

TRENDING

1
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
2
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
3
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global
4
UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Maduro asserts immunity, urges US judge to dismiss charges

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Maduro asserts immunity, urges US judge to dismiss char...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026