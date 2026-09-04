Trump plans to break ground on Washington arch without final approval

The Trump administration on Thursday announced ​plans to break ground on a ​250-foot (76-meter) arch in Washington, despite ‌legal challenges ​and the lack of final approval from a government planning authority.

The arch is part of Trump's broader effort to ‌leave his architectural mark on America's capital city, with projects including a new White House ballroom, renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and redevelopment of a golf course in East Potomac Park. Interior ‌Secretary Doug Burgum said on X that excavation work on the Great Triumphal Arch ‌and Military Observation Deck would start "over the next two-week period."

With a design evoking Paris' Arc de Triomphe, the monument would rise near the Arlington National Cemetery, a military burial ground, which supporters say would honor ⁠the sacrifice ​of American veterans. But opponents ⁠say the arch would destroy the cemetery's carefully designed historic sight line between Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House. ⁠Although Congress approved building a memorial at the site more than 100 years ago, congressional Democrats say current ​congressional approval is legally required.

A lawsuit seeking to halt the project also argues ⁠that Trump needs congressional approval. The case is pending before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who in an April hearing ⁠sharply ​questioned Trump's authority to build the monument. The plaintiffs withdrew a request for a preliminary injunction after the government agreed to provide 14 days' notice before starting construction.

The ⁠project also has yet to receive final approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, which is ⁠considering whether to grant ⁠an exception to the 130-foot (40-meter) building height limit that applies to most of Washington. The Trump administration has argued the limit should ‌not apply to ‌the arch.