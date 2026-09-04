Nepal flood losses estimated at $2.56 billion, official says

KATHMANDU, Sept 4 - ​Property, ​housing and ‌infrastructure worth at ​least $2.56 billion (387.5 billion Nepalese ‌rupees) was damaged in the Nepal's catastrophic floods last week, ‌the country's disaster authority chief ‌told Reuters on Friday. The estimated cost of early recovery ⁠in ​the ⁠first four months to build roads, ⁠temporary shelters, provide drinking water ​and electricity would be around $52.6 ⁠million (7.95 billion Nepalese rupees), Dharma ⁠Raj ​Upreti, chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction ⁠and Management Authority said.

($1 = 151.1800 ⁠Nepalese ⁠rupees)