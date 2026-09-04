Nepal flood losses estimated at $2.56 billion, official says
KATHMANDU, Sept 4 - Property, housing and infrastructure worth at least $2.56 billion (387.5 billion Nepalese rupees) was damaged in the Nepal's catastrophic floods last week, the country's disaster authority chief told Reuters on Friday. The estimated cost of early recovery in the first four months to build roads, temporary shelters, provide drinking water and electricity would be around $52.6 million (7.95 billion Nepalese rupees), Dharma Raj Upreti, chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said.
($1 = 151.1800 Nepalese rupees)