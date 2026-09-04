Cricket-India's Mandhana becomes women's cricket's leading run-scorer

India batter Smriti Mandhana became the leading ​run-scorer in women's international cricket after ​smashing a century in ‌her side's ​Women's Asia Cup victory over Hong Kong on Thursday. The India vice-captain surpassed former skipper Mithali Raj's tally of ‌10,868 international runs during a blistering 124 off 64 balls, including 14 fours and seven sixes. Mandhana now has 10,880 runs across formats.

The left-hander also posted her 18th ‌international century, moving past former Australia captain Meg Lanning and South Africa's Laura ‌Wolvaardt, who both have 17 hundreds, to become the leading century-maker in women's international cricket. "I didn't know all of this happened," Mandhana said.

"But I love batting and am happy to contribute. There ⁠are days ​when you hit ⁠balls from the stumps. There are days when you edge one. It's extremely unpredictable." Mandhana's knock powered ⁠India to 193-5 after they were put in to bat, with opener Shafali Verma's 28 ​the next-highest score in the innings.

The 30-year-old said Hong Kong's disciplined bowling made ⁠life difficult early on. "They were disciplined in the powerplay, bowled really well, and the energy they ⁠showed ​was something we'll learn from," said Mandhana, who also dedicated her achievement to her family.

Mandhana, who made her India debut in 2013, became the first Indian ⁠woman to score international centuries in all three formats when she registered her maiden ⁠Twenty20 international hundred ⁠last year. India advanced to the semi-final of the Asia Cup after restricting Hong Kong to a modest total, with Deepti ‌Sharma claiming ‌three wickets.