EU's Von der Leyen to unveil funding of €200 million for Greenland, FT says

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 09:48 IST
EU's Von der Leyen to unveil funding of €200 million for Greenland, FT says

​European Commission ​President ‌Ursula von der ​Leyen will announce ‌fresh funding for Greenland to the tune of €200 million ($232 million) ‌on a visit ‌to its capital of Nuuk this weekend, the Financial ⁠Times ​said ⁠on Friday. The funds, expected ⁠to cover 2026 and ​2027, will be announced on ⁠Sunday, the newspaper said, ⁠citing ​two European officials briefed on the trip.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠report. ($1=0.8604 euros)

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