EU's Von der Leyen to unveil funding of €200 million for Greenland, FT says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce fresh funding for Greenland to the tune of €200 million ($232 million) on a visit to its capital of Nuuk this weekend, the Financial Times said on Friday. The funds, expected to cover 2026 and 2027, will be announced on Sunday, the newspaper said, citing two European officials briefed on the trip.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ($1=0.8604 euros)