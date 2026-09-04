Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Seahawks officially complete sale to Khosla family

The Seattle Seahawks officially closed the sale of the franchise to the Khosla family on Thursday. ​NFL owners unanimously approved the sale -- at a league-record price of $9.612 billion -- on Aug. 26.

Tennis-Williams sisters return to Grand Slam ​while Pegula, Shelton face tough tests at US Open

The U.S. Open singles draw reaches the ‌third ​round on Friday, with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz among those in action alongside home hopes Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton. Women's doubles competition also continues at Flushing Meadows, where Serena and Venus Williams will team up at a Grand Slam for the first time in four years.

Dana White would love to see UFC Hawaii event at new arena

A UFC event in Hawaii could finally be on the ‌horizon after years of Hawaiian athletes making an impact as fighters for the organization. UFC CEO Dana White said on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday that a new arena being built in the 50th state could enable UFC to put on an event in Hawaii.

Louisiana judge rules returning pros NCAA-eligible in injunction

Louisiana district court judge William Jorden approved a preliminary injunction on Thursday that would allow LSU to add tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris to its roster after their brief stints in the NFL. After a lengthy court hearing in Baton Rouge, Wright and Harris ‌were among 42 athletes across multiple sports who were granted an additional year of eligibility in the wake of the NCAA's pivot to a new 5-for-5 eligibility system.

Tennis-US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open on Thursday (times GMT): 0302 RYBAKINA TRIUMPHS

Reports: ‌Bears RB D'Andre Swift, WR Rome Odunze injured at practice

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Rome Odunze made early exits from practice on Thursday due to apparent injuries, according to multiple reports. Swift carried the ball late in practice on first-and-10 from the offense's 1-yard line and left the field holding his midsection or core area, per the Chicago Tribune. Swift, 27, appeared to be in "significant discomfort," per The Athletic.

Basketball-US prepare for toughest-ever World Cup with Wilson's sudden absence

A'ja Wilson's stunning last-minute pull-out from the FIBA World Cup has afforded the world a sliver of hope against the dominant United States, as the global showpiece event kicks off on Friday with the Americans chasing ⁠a fifth straight ​title. The record four-times WNBA MVP Wilson bowed out of the competition just ⁠days before it was set to begin citing health issues. But if they are sweating her absence, the Olympic champions were not ready to show it.

MLS transactions roundup: SDFC sign F Cedric Bakambu

San Diego FC signed free agent forward Cedrick Bakambu through the 2026 season with club options for 2027 and 2027-28, the team announced Thursday. Bakambu, ⁠35, represented Congo DR at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and spent the past two seasons with La Liga side Real Betis, where he had 15 goals and seven assists in 74 appearances.

Rockets sign G Amen Thompson to extension

The Houston Rockets announced a contract extension with guard Amen Thompson on Thursday. The five-year, ​rookie-scale extension is worth $208 million and includes a 10% trade kicker, according to ESPN.

Tennis-Osaka, Keys mount thrilling fightbacks, Gauff, Zverev highlight night session

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka overcame mid-match mistakes to progress while Madison Keys saved five match points to keep her campaign alive ⁠in the U.S. Open second round on Thursday, as fans eagerly awaited Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev in the late programme. A perennial fan favourite in New York, Osaka survived an up-and-down affair against Czech Katerina Siniakova to win 6-2 5-7 6-1, harnessing the mental resolve she has taken years to hone on the court where she claimed her maiden major eight ⁠years ​ago.

SEC sues LSU to block use of former NFL players

The Southeastern Conference sued member school LSU in federal court on Thursday in an attempt to stop the Tigers from using former NFL players. The LSU board of supervisors, university president Wade Rousse, athletic director Verge Ausberry and football coach Lane Kiffin are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Alabama.

Tennis-Tien too good as Monfils makes final Grand Slam bow at US Open

Learner Tien brought the curtain down on Gael Monfils' Grand Slam career on Thursday as the American ⁠youngster defeated the French veteran 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a clash of generations to reach the U.S. Open third round. Monfils turned back the clock to beat Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in the first round on his 40th birthday and extend his stay in New York, but ⁠the wildcard's run ended under lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium against an opponent half ⁠his age.

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson signs 3-year extension

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $75 million, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. Per reports, the extension could boost to $78 million and includes $47 million guaranteed.

Tennis-Australia's Kyrgios given one-month ban for 'social' cocaine use

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has accepted and served a reduced, one-month suspension under anti-doping rules after testing positive for cocaine at an ATP Tour ‌event in Mallorca, Spain in June, the International Tennis ‌Integrity Agency (ITIA) said. Kyrgios, who had been provisionally suspended since August 4, had entered into a treatment programme approved by the ITIA to reduce the three-month ​default suspension under WADA rules, the ITIA said in a statement.