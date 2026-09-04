Two people rescued alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 09:57 IST
Two people rescued alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

Two people ​were pulled out alive ‌on Friday ​from a tunnel linked to a hydropower station on the Trishuli River, nine days ‌after a ice, rock and mud slide swept through a valley in Nepal, killing more than 1,200 people and displacing tens of thousands.

The two ‌workers pulled from the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A ‌Hydropower Station are Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman, and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor, Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha’s office said in a statement. Officials and rescue ⁠workers ​believe the August ⁠26 collapse of a glacier on the upper reaches of the Trishuli River ⁠trapped at least 900 people in tunnels related to six hydropower projects along ​the river.

Maharjan cannot move his hands and legs but Sah's ⁠injuries are not critical, an aide to the energy minister told Reuters. The two ⁠are ​being taken to a hospital in Kathmandu, he said.

Amir Maharjan, Kabir's brother, said he has not received any news officially ⁠but has been told to go to the hospital. "I have been ⁠hearing from ⁠the news that my brother has been found. The entire family is very happy," Amir said.

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