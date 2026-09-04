China stocks head for weekly loss as AI rally loses steam
China stocks rose on Friday but were on track to end the week lower, as a rally in AI shares lost momentum and concerns over higher U.S. yields weighed on global equities.
China stocks rose on Friday but were on track to end the week lower, as a rally in AI shares lost momentum and concerns over higher U.S. yields weighed on global equities.
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