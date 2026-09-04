World food prices at highest since 2022 as supply risks mount, FAO says

​World ​food prices ‌rose in August ​to their highest since ‌late 2022 as adverse weather and war disruption in the ‌Gulf and Black Sea heightened ‌concern over the supply of staple crops, the United Nations' ⁠Food ​and Agriculture ⁠Organization said on Friday. The FAO ⁠Food Price Index, which ​tracks monthly changes in a basket ⁠of internationally traded food commodities, ⁠averaged 133.3 ​points in August, up from a ⁠revised reading of 130.8 for July.

It ⁠was ⁠the highest score since November 2022.