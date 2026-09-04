World food prices at highest since 2022 as supply risks mount, FAO says
World food prices rose in August to their highest since late 2022 as adverse weather and war disruption in the Gulf and Black Sea heightened concern over the supply of staple crops, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday. The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in a basket of internationally traded food commodities, averaged 133.3 points in August, up from a revised reading of 130.8 for July.
It was the highest score since November 2022.