EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

A €30 million European Union grant is set to help frontline municipalities across Ukraine restore damaged district heating systems, introduce cleaner energy technology and protect residents from heat shortages during the country's punishing winters. The European Commission is providing the grant through the Ukraine Facility, adding crucial financial support to €200 million in loans that the European Investment Bank has already arranged through Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank and Ukreximbank for local heating, renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects.

EU grant reduces the financial strain on local communities

The grant agreements were signed with Ukrgasbank and Oschadbank, with an agreement involving Ukreximbank expected to follow shortly. The EIB financing package was agreed in 2025 and includes €50 million for Ukrgasbank, €50 million for Oschadbank and €100 million for Ukreximbank, giving municipalities several established banking channels through which they can seek support for urgent infrastructure investments.

Grant funding could cover up to 50% of eligible expenditure for certain heat-supply projects, according to Oschadbank Chairman Yurii Katsion, making costly repairs and upgrades more manageable for local authorities working with limited wartime budgets. Oschadbank held more than 64% of Ukraine's municipal lending market as of 1 August 2026, placing the state-owned bank in a strong position to understand the operational and financial pressures faced by cities close to the front line.

Modern technology can keep essential services running

Communities will be able to finance repairs, protective upgrades and modernisation work across district heating networks that have suffered from repeated attacks, ageing equipment and growing demand for secure local energy. Eligible projects may include small-scale heat and power plants, solar panels connected to battery storage, heat pumps, thermal storage systems and decentralised generation facilities that allow towns to produce energy closer to where it is needed.

Public buildings such as hospitals, schools, shelters and municipal offices may also receive energy-efficiency improvements, reducing the amount of power required to keep essential services operating. Cleaner equipment and better-insulated buildings can lower energy use, increase renewable production and make local systems less dependent on vulnerable central infrastructure, giving residents a stronger layer of protection during outages or sudden damage to major energy facilities.

Ukrgasbank Acting Chairperson Rodion Morozov said international support must translate into practical projects that improve people's safety and allow cities to continue functioning under wartime conditions. He described the combined grant and loan package as a way for municipalities to move beyond basic repairs by developing decentralised generation, improving efficiency and installing modern energy solutions suited to local needs.

Reliable winter heating has become a matter of survival

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said reliable heating and electricity are matters of survival for frontline communities because Russian attacks have repeatedly targeted energy infrastructure while extreme winter temperatures place additional pressure on damaged systems. The financing is expected to help protect households and maintain heating for essential services, while giving communities stronger, more flexible systems to respond to future disruptions.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said rebuilding critical heating infrastructure must also make it more efficient, sustainable and resilient. The programme carries importance beyond the immediate repair of pipes, boilers and power equipment, since investments made during the war can shape how Ukrainian cities generate and manage energy throughout the country's recovery.

Municipalities, local authorities, community organisations and eligible enterprises across Ukraine can prepare projects and apply for financing through Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank and Ukreximbank. The initiative gives frontline cities access to money to restore heat now while supporting a gradual shift towards decentralised, renewable, and energy-efficient systems capable of serving communities for years to come.