Kremlin says Ukraine peace settlement remains possible, declines to confirm trip by US envoys

​The Kremlin ​said ‌on Friday that ​the possibility of a Ukraine ‌peace settlement remained, but that there was no concrete basis ‌for it right now, declining ‌to confirm if U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were due ⁠to ​visit ⁠Moscow in the coming days.

Asked ⁠to comment on reports that ​the envoys were expected to visit ⁠Russia and Ukraine over the ⁠weekend ​for peace negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ⁠any contacts would be announced when ⁠they ⁠take place.