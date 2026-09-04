Kremlin says Ukraine peace settlement remains possible, declines to confirm trip by US envoys
The Kremlin said on Friday that the possibility of a Ukraine peace settlement remained, but that there was no concrete basis for it right now, declining to confirm if U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were due to visit Moscow in the coming days.
Asked to comment on reports that the envoys were expected to visit Russia and Ukraine over the weekend for peace negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any contacts would be announced when they take place.