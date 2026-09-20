Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Tigers wipe out 6-run deficit, knock White Sox out of first place
Dillon Dingler delivered the go-ahead single and Riley Greene followed with a two-run homer in a five-run eighth inning as the visiting Detroit Tigers stormed back from six runs down to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-8 on Friday. The loss dropped Chicago (78-76) one game behind Cleveland (79-75) in the American League Central after the Guardians beat the Athletics 5-3 on Friday.
Mixed Martial Arts-Van dominates Pantoja to retain flyweight belt in UFC 331
Joshua Van put on a striking masterclass to secure a unanimous decision win over Alexandre Pantoja to retain his flyweight title in UFC 331 in Los Angeles, as the 24-year-old from Myanmar settled the score with the former champion after their first fight ended with a freak injury. Pantoja had suffered an accidental elbow dislocation 26 seconds into their first fight in December last year, resulting in Van becoming the UFC flyweight champion without an outright win over the Brazilian, who had reigned over the division for over two years.