Athletics-Kenya's Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record by one second 

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 14:37 IST
Athletics-Kenya's Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record by one second 

Kenya's Agnes ​Ngetich took a ​second off ‌the previous ​women-only half marathon world record as she won ‌the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on Sunday, stopping the clock at ‌one hour, five minutes and 15 seconds. Ngetich, ‌who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front ⁠from ​the outset ⁠on a sunny morning and led the race ⁠till the end, finishing 50 seconds before ​compatriot Veronica Loleo, who came in second.

The ⁠previous record was set by Peres Jepchirchir, ⁠another ​Kenyan, when she won the World Half Marathon title in 2020. The overall ⁠women's half marathon world record is held by ⁠Ethiopia's ⁠Letesenbet Gidey, who clocked 1:02:52 in 2021.

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