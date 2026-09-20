Soccer-PSG president Al-Khelaifi under investigation in France for conflict of interest

Paris St Germain ​president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is ​the subject of ‌a preliminary ​investigation in France over a suspected unlawful conflict of interest linked to ‌Ligue 1 broadcasting rights, the Paris prosecutor's office told Reuters, allegations Al-Khelaifi and beIN reject. The investigation relates to negotiations in ‌2024 over Ligue 1 broadcasting rights and Al-Khelaifi’s roles ‌as PSG president and chairman of beIN Media Group.

Al-Khelaifi and beIN reject the suggestion that he had a conflict of interest. A source ⁠with ​knowledge of ⁠the matter said Al-Khelaifi had recused himself from almost all LFP board ⁠meetings over the past year and had not attended meetings ​concerning matters involving beIN.

In a February letter to the ⁠French Football Federation’s National Ethics and Deontology Council seen by Reuters, ⁠beIN ​said that while Al-Khelaifi chairs beIN Media Group, he has no operational or executive responsibility within the ⁠group or beIN Sports France, saying those responsibilities rest with group ⁠CEO ⁠Yousef Al-Obaidly. The opening of a preliminary investigation does not amount to a finding of wrongdoing.