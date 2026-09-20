Cricket-Inglis and Ellis shine to steer Australia to one wicket win over Zimbabwe

Josh Inglis scored his second One-Day International century and Nathan Ellis his ​highest score in the format with an unbeaten 36 from ​44 balls as Australia claimed a dramatic one-wicket ‌victory ​over hosts Zimbabwe with a ball to spare in Harare on Sunday.

When Ellis was joined at the crease by number 11 Spencer Johnson (7 from 13 balls), the tourists needed 27 runs to reach ‌their victory target of 272, something the pair managed at a run-a-ball to take their side to the win. Zimbabwe will rue Wessly Madhevere dropping Ellis in the penultimate over when he could have sealed victory for them, as he then failed to defend nine runs in the final ‌over when Ellis hit a six off the first ball.

Australia, who rested several of their regulars for the tour, claimed the series ‌3-0 and now move on to South Africa for three ODI fixtures that begin in Durban on Thursday. "Great game of cricket," Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said. "I thought Zimbabwe probably deserved to win but the boys got the job done at the end there and that was fantastic to see.

"We're aware we need to keep improving as ⁠a team. ​I thought the way we played ⁠over the three matches, albeit today we got lucky, but there's lots of positive signs with our group. We've got some young talent which is exciting for the ⁠future." After the home side elected to bat first, Zimbabwe’s innings was anchored by an unbeaten 81 from 72 balls by captain Sikandar Raza, to go ​with half-centuries for Craig Ervine (59 from 79 balls) and Innocent Kaia (55 from 66 balls).

Kaia retired hurt with a hamstring injury, with ⁠the score on 148 for three, as he could no longer run between the wickets. Seamer Ellis was also the pick of the Australian bowlers with 3-50 in his 10 ⁠overs.

Australia ​were always up with the run rate in their reply but when openers Travis Head (6) and Marsh (8) fell early, it set the tone for an innings where they lost wickets at regular intervals. But Inglis scored a superb 103 from 102 balls as he struck 11 ⁠fours, with the next highest scorer Ellis on his unbeaten 36.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Brad Evans was the pick of the home bowlers with ⁠4-47 in 10 overs. "I thought 280-290 ⁠was par with the bat so to make a game out of 272 was a great effort," Raza said. "As a captain I'm really proud. Plenty to learn. I'd rather have a game like that than ‌for the Aussies ‌to just chase it down in 40 overs."