Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Infantino says he is open to talks ​over FIFA reform

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed an independent review ​of the world soccer body's decision-making, in a ‌move that ​could help him regain support after the withdrawal of a controversial private investment plan. "First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic ‌initiatives and recommend potential improvements," Infantino wrote to the FIFA Council and all 211 member association presidents in a letter seen by Reuters.

Bears QB Caleb Williams (hamstring) is 'week-to-week'

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' hamstring injury is going to be a "week-to- week thing," Chicago coach Ben Johnson said Monday in a radio interview on ESPN ‌1000. The Ringer reported that Williams avoided serious injury in Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota and hadn't yet been ruled out for next Monday's ‌home game against Philadelphia.

Yankees' Aaron Judge likely out for WC series vs. Red Sox

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is unlikely to play in the upcoming American League wild-card series against the rival Boston Red Sox. "We're planning on him not being a part of that," Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Tuesday.

Red Sox reach deals with manager Chad Tracy, top ⁠executive Craig Breslow

The ​Boston Red Sox dropped the interim ⁠tag on Tuesday and named Chad Tracy as the 49th manager in franchise history. Tracy agreed to a three-year contract that will extend through the 2029 season with a club ⁠option in 2030.

Clemson-Georgia cancel future 4-game series

A four-game football series scheduled between Georgia and Clemson has been called off. That's according to a report late Monday from the ​Athens Banner-Herald. The games had been set for 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2033.

Doc Rivers 'absolutely retired' from coaching, accepts TV role

Doc Rivers said ⁠he's not interested in working the sideline as an NBA coach anymore. Rivers, who has more than 40 years of experience in the NBA as a player and coach, instead will ⁠work as ​an analyst for NBC Sports during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Report: Colts' Alec Pierce out several weeks; Darius Slayton reaches deal

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is expected to be sidelined several weeks after aggravating a left heel injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL ⁠Network reported. Per the report, Pierce will rehab the injury as opposed to having surgery, with the hope that he could return by midseason. The ⁠injury is to the same foot ⁠that was surgically repaired in March.

Paul Skenes: WBC partially to blame for subpar season

Paul Skenes didn't expect the 2026 season would turn out the way it has. In his second season in 2025, Skenes won the National ‌League Cy Young Award. ‌To that point in his career, he had a 21-13 record in ​55 starts and a 1.96 ERA.