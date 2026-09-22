Nigeria wins arbitration as Sunrise's $400 million hydropower claim dismissed

Nigeria ​has won an international arbitration ​case after a tribunal ‌dismissed a $400 million ​claim by Sunrise Power and Transmission over the long-delayed Mambilla hydroelectric project, Attorney-General Lateef ‌Fagbemi said on Tuesday.

The September 17 ruling removes a major legal obstacle to the 3,050-megawatt hydropower project, potentially reviving Nigeria's biggest hydroelectric scheme ‌after nearly two decades of delays.